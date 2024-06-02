Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $38.11 Million in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 827,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,108,000. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 11.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,721,000 after purchasing an additional 791,222 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4,506.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,242. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.