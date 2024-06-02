Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 356,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,385. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

