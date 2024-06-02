Warwick Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.62. 5,333,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

