Warwick Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.82. 5,524,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $191.11 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

