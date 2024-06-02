Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires 56,553 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,553 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,321. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

