Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.03 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $125.75 million and $7.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $4.48 or 0.00006590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,869.84 or 0.99940207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012139 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00111988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004047 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.45845507 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,408,758.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

