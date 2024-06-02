Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $4.46 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $125.19 million and $4.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00006577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,743.39 or 1.00002149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00114790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.40658475 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,541,677.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.