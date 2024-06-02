Voyager Token Price Tops $0.0947 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 210,532,092 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
