Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRTS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $228.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.37. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $168.78 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

