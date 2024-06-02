VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.97

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $73.75 million and approximately $1,614.37 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,403,327 coins and its circulating supply is 76,403,339 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,396,002.01560546. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.98875224 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,106.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

