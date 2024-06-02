Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $46.80 Average PT from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,770.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

