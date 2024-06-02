Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $666-$669 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.05 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.36 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

