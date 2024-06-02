Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 130,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 195,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,509,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

