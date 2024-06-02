Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.99. 171,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,790. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average is $222.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.