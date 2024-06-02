Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $213,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,735,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

