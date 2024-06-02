Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.77. 6,065,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

