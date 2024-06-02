Vectors Research Management LLC Buys Shares of 78,869 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

