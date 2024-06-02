Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 27,632,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,044,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

