Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 7,500,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,384. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

