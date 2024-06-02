Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 5th

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2226 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 613,940 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
