Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 5th

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2226 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 613,940 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.