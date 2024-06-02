Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTI stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. 3,407,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.