Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,578,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

