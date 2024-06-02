Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 5.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $33,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,239,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.