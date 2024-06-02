Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.85. 256,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,549. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.