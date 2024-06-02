Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.60. The stock had a trading volume of 426,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.