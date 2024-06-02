Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2412 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,464. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

