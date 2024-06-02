Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2336 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:VCEB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

