Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2336 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
BATS:VCEB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
