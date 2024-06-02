Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VIG traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.90. 652,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,910. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

