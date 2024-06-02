Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Decreased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $304.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,726. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

