VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SHYD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
