VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PPH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. 309,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

