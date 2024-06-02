VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:MIG)

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

BATS:MIG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.00. 14 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

