VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 6th

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MBBB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

