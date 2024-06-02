VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 6th

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS ITM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. 275,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
