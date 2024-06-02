VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Performance
SMI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.
About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF
