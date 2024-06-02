VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS:XMPT opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.
About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF
