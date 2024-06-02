Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 18,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,312. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

