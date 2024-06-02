US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 4th

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2181 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ XBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,033. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
