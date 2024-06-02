Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) is MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s 5th Largest Position

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,502,700 shares during the period. Ur-Energy accounts for about 6.6% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 8.76% of Ur-Energy worth $35,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 167,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on URG. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,684. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. Analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

