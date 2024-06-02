Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.