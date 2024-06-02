Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $186.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.1 %

UHS opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

