United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $127,159. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

