United Community Bank Takes $284,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 34,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $9,708,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,548,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,177. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

