United Community Bank Purchases 1,178 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

United Community Bank increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,024 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $70.26. 2,273,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,187. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

