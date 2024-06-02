United Community Bank Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

United Community Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,956,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 178,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.2 %

BWA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 19,780,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

