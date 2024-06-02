United Community Bank Invests $43,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

United Community Bank bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baxter International Price Performance
BAX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 5,923,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.
Baxter International Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
