United Community Bank Invests $43,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

United Community Bank bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 5,923,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.