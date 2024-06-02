United Community Bank Has $381,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Community Bank cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.88. 7,366,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,905. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

