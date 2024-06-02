United Community Bank Has $216,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.