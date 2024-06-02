United Community Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.