United Community Bank Buys 90 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

United Community Bank lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

MCK stock traded up $8.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.26. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $570.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

